Franklin considers eliminating 30 downtown parking spots to expand sidewalks on Main Street

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin is weighing whether to eliminate approximately 30 parallel parking spots along a two-block stretch of Main Street downtown — a move that could widen sidewalks and create space for outdoor dining.

Franklin Mayor first suggested the idea as a way to expand pedestrian space along the corridor. Alderman Greg Caesar said the proposal is still in its earliest stages.

"So you could walk and potentially dine along this," Caesar said. "That is very, very preliminary, and we are far from breaking concrete and putting in new sidewalk, but I think it's very worthwhile to study."

The proposal comes as the city released results from a parking survey that drew more than 5,200 responses from neighbors, visitors and business owners. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they want to keep public parking free — and available for longer periods.

Hollie Rollins, owner of Franklin Spice Works on Main Street, was among those who responded to the survey. She said she supports more free parking but has concerns about safety in the area.

"I see a fair number of near collisions on Main Street," Rollins said.

She said extended free parking would benefit both customers and businesses.

"It would be really great if it was at least three or four hours they could have that free parking," Rollins said. "But we do definitely need more of it."

On the question of eliminating the parallel spots, Rollins said she sees value in the idea — but isn't convinced the timing is right.

"I think we could utilize it. I'm not sure we need it right now," Rollins said.

"I think potentially going away — question mark — is still a big question mark. It's an interesting idea," Caesar said.

Caesar echoed that the conversation is just beginning as Franklin works to balance the needs of longtime residents, new arrivals and visitors.

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