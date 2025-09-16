Franklin debuts free lunchtime shuttle to combat parking woes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As traffic gets worse and parking becomes a major obstacle in many of our communities, the City of Franklin is rolling out a different option for people to reach its most popular destinations.

Monday, the Franklin Transit Authority launched a free, lunchtime shuttle to connect the Factory to downtown Franklin.

“Franklin's been a city that’s been growing rapidly for 30 years," said Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore. "With that rapid growth has come traffic challenges, parking challenges. So this is one of many ways that we’re trying to solve traffic and congestion in our city.”

It's part of a 6-month pilot program the Franklin Transit Authority is funding from its regular budget. A 2022 traffic study showed the highest demand for parking in the city was at lunchtime.

"It (parking) is maxed out at peak," said Franklin Transit Authority President and CEO Debbie Henry. "There’s only so many parking spots, including the two parking garages downtown. So there are about 1800 parking spots. And the Factory is having the same issue."

It's a problem that only gets worse later in the year.

“We’re heading into the holiday season when this area is just hopping like crazy. People want to come down here to shop, they want to come down here to eat and celebrate” Henry said.

The Factory now has 13 eateries and three dessert spots, according to General Manager Micah Williams. As the building reaches business capacity, more visitors and employees add to the congestion, with more than 50,000 people visiting the Factory per month.

“If you’ve got a four-top of people, that’s usually four vehicles that need to park," Williams said. "The added convenience is going to be great for all the tenants in the Factory."

The shuttle is free, and will run every 15 minutes between 11 am and 2 pm, Monday through Friday.

The city says making the shuttle both frequent and easy to ride were important factors to encourage ridership.

“We want to ask the public to participate," said Mayor Moore. "The goal is to get people accustomed to transit.”

You can pick up the free shuttle at the Public Square downtown, at the Factory, or at the Franklin Transit Authority on Columbia Avenue.

The pilot program will run for six months, after which the Transit Authority will assess ridership numbers and business and community feedback.