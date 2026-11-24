FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third time in one weekend, an alert resident helped prevent a minor fire from becoming a major holiday loss, prompting the Franklin Fire Department to urge homeowners to inspect fireplaces and chimneys before Thanksgiving gatherings begin.

Franklin firefighters were dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sunday to a single-family home on Carnton Lane in Heath Place subdivision after the homeowner spotted flames coming from the top of a chimney on a covered, screened-in porch.

Crews knocked the fire down from the top of the chimney, then opened up the firebox and interior chimney enclosure to check for hidden fire extension. The fireplace used a metal flue pipe inside masonry-veneer construction — meaning wood framing and sheathing were built behind an exterior brick or stone facade.

That interior wood framing ignited inside the enclosure. Because the homeowner caught the flames early and called 911 immediately, firefighters contained the fire with minimal damage to the home.

Sunday night's incident followed two early-morning exterior fires over the weekend — one Saturday morning on Oak Drive in Hill Estates involving a smokeless fire pit on a deck, and another Sunday morning on Sagefield Street in Ladd Park involving an unscreened outdoor patio fireplace.

"It's been an unusual weekend for us the past few days," said Battalion Chief Tyler Crews. "Three fires in a matter of days."

The good news: in all three fires, neighbors called for help at the right time, and firefighters were able to stop each fire from spreading inside.

"Any burning in the backyard, you need to make sure that's well away from the home. It's never under a covered porch. You want to monitor that fire the whole time," Crews said.

Crews said the timing is not a surprise.

"When these fall evenings start to be nice to hang outside, we do see more of these types of occurrences," Crews said. "We'll typically have a few of those between now and Christmas."

"It's good to raise awareness of how quickly a fire can get out of control," Crews said.

For Jamie Matsuura, the warning hit especially close to home. She is new to the neighborhood and watched firefighters respond to the fire next door.

"The fire department got here really quickly," Matsuura said.

Her household is now using what happened next door as a lesson for the kids about how careful they need to be around fire.

"Just making sure everyone's safe. I'm glad everyone was safe in this instance," Matsuura said. "Just showing them we need to be a little more cautious."

With colder weather arriving and families preparing to use indoor fireplaces over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Franklin Fire Department shared the following reminders:

Schedule an annual chimney inspection and cleaning

Creosote buildup, cracked flue liners, and hidden clearance issues inside wood-framed chimney enclosures often go unnoticed until a fire breaks out

Burn only dry, seasoned firewood

Avoid burning green wood, trash, wrapping paper, or cardboard, which produce heavy creosote and flying embers

Never leave a fire unattended and always use a screen or glass doors

Keep decorations, furniture, and holiday greenery well clear of the hearth, and make sure ashes are completely cool in a covered metal container before disposal

Call 911 early if something seems off. If you smell smoke when the damper is open, hear unusual roaring or popping inside the chimney, or notice a hot wall near a fireplace, call 911 right away. Firefighters carry thermal imaging cameras that can detect hidden heat behind walls and inside chimney enclosures before a small problem becomes a major fire.

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