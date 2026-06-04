Franklin launches downtown parking study, opens public survey

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Franklin has launched a new parking study focused on downtown and surrounding central areas, with officials asking residents, businesses and visitors to help shape future parking plans.

The Park Franklin Parking Study aims to better understand parking demand and identify opportunities to improve parking access, operations and the overall experience in Central Franklin.

As part of the study, the city launched a website and online survey to gather public feedback on current parking conditions, challenges and priorities.

“Parking is one of the most important issues for a thriving downtown,” Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore said in a statement. “This study gives Franklin an opportunity to share what’s working, what’s not, and what matters most as Franklin continues to grow.”

Moore said the city wants feedback from downtown business owners, employees, customers, visitors and residents.

The city said the study will combine several efforts, including:



Community input through an online survey

Data collection on how, when and where parking is used

Conversations with downtown businesses, residents and organizations

“Together, these efforts will help identify patterns, pressures, and opportunities to make future recommendations related to parking management and policy considerations,” said Andrew Orr, the city’s Long Range Planning Supervisor and project manager for the study.

A 12-member Park Franklin Steering Committee appointed by the mayor will help guide the effort. The city also said a technical working group made up of staff and other stakeholders will provide insight throughout the study process.

The online survey is open now through July 10.

Officials said survey responses and parking data will later be analyzed and shared publicly before any future parking decisions are made.

A second survey focused on parking during large-scale special events is expected to be released later this year.