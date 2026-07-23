Franklin leads the way as Tennessee launches 'It's Real' photography campaign to fight AI images

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin is leaning into authenticity.

As artificial intelligence-generated images become more common online, Visit Franklin and Tennessee's tourism department are pushing back with a new initiative called the "It's Real" campaign — a seal that certifies tourism photos were taken by real photographers at real destinations.

"People describe it as a Hallmark town," said one Franklin visitor.

It is a town that not only pops off the page — it comes to life.

Visit Franklin's Matt Maxey said the campaign is a natural fit for a city whose charm is nearly impossible to fake.

"You're always using real photography and thinking about the artist and creators at Visit Franklin, we think of them top of mind," Maxey said.

As a photographer himself, Maxey said telling Franklin's story through authentic imagery is something artificial intelligence simply cannot replicate.

"We're all humans and when you look them in the eyes, you can see emotions on people's faces. It's not something you can fully re-create artificially," Maxey said.

That authenticity matters to travelers. Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell said research backs it up.

"74% of people get online and want to see the photos before they go to a destination. About 70% of those people said we've been to a place where it wasn't at all how it looked," Ezell said.

Ezell said Tennessee is the first state to launch a campaign like this, and he hopes it will spread to other states and industries.

"You can trust and know what you're going to see in the photographs is what you're gonna get in the experience. It helps in that marketing," he said. "We're not anti-AI; we are pro-authenticity."

The initiative is also a celebration of the photographers and creators behind the images — people capturing places like the Timberland Park hiking trails, a rooftop view over Franklin, and the landscapes of Leiper's Fork.

"To be able to have photos of it, and authentic versions to show them helps translate that story," Maxey said.

"We just live in a beautiful state and we hear all the time from folks here how stunning our outdoors are," Ezell said.

Photos carrying the "It's Real" seal can only be minimally retouched. The credentials will also include metadata showing who took the photo, when it was taken, and where the camera captured the image.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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