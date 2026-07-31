Franklin police seek second suspect after daytime ATM robbery at Ascend Federal Credit Union

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are asking for the public's help identifying a second suspect after two men robbed an outdoor ATM at Ascend Federal Credit Union off Aspen Grove Road yesterday around 2 p.m.

The two men approached a maintenance worker who was servicing the outdoor ATM and stole cash from the open machine. Police said no tools were used in the robbery and no customers were robbed while at the ATM. The maintenance worker was not hurt.

After the robbery, the two men crashed a getaway vehicle in a ditch along General George Patton Drive.

With help from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Brentwood Police Department, officers arrested Marcell Beaver. People in the area recognized Beaver from a photo police posted and alerted officers, leading to his arrest near some train tracks nearby.

Beaver, 22, of Texarkana, Arkansas, remains in jail on robbery, theft and multiple other charges. His bond is set at $293,000.

A second suspect remains at large.

Police are asking residents in the Brentwood Pointe neighborhoods to review their video surveillance footage. Anyone who sees anything suspicious that could help identify the second suspect is asked to contact police.

Whether the robbery was a crime of opportunity or if the two men had been watching the ATM beforehand remains part of the investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.