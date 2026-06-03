Franklin police ticket 13-year-old after e-bike crash, and a new Tennessee law brings more changes July 1

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police cited a 13-year-old following a crash involving a motorized bike, and a new Tennessee law taking effect July 1 will bring additional restrictions for young riders.

On April 21, Franklin officers responded to a fender bender at the Interstate 65 off-ramp at the Goose Creek Bypass involving a 13-year-old on a motorized bike and a vehicle. Both the teen and the adult driver were waiting for officers when they arrived. The woman behind the wheel was visibly shaken and told officers the bike came out of nowhere while she was attempting to turn right on red.

The bike turned out to be more powerful than a standard e-bicycle. Under the law, it is not considered a bicycle at all — it is classified as a motor scooter, which falls under different laws than Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes.

"Downside is kids are about to get a bunch of tickets. He can't ride that e-bike because it's not just an e-bike — too much voltage, it's a motor scooter," Officer Spry with the Franklin Traffic Unit said.

"He can't be on a sidewalk, he has to be in a bike lane, and it can't be more than 28 miles an hour," Spry said.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to exercise due care. The 13-year-old was cited for several violations, including not having a driver's license, insurance, or registration. Franklin police say the citations issued to the teen are all appropriate under current law. Officers told the teen's parent the citations would need to be answered in juvenile court. The family promised to trade the bike in for something safer.

Spry made clear this is not an isolated case.

"You're not the only one that I've written this ticket to," Spry said.

"This is probably one of the greatest opportunities for us to provide safety and save a life that we'll ever see," Franklin Alderman Greg Caesar said.

Starting July 1, only those 16 years and older will be legally allowed to ride Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour. The new law changes the age of those allowed to operate Class 3 e-bikes and does not affect the motor scooter classification that applied in this case.

Franklin city leaders are debating changes to local e-bike laws. Alderman Greg Caesar described it as a nuanced problem but said educating parents should start now.

"It needs to be considered, as some of these e-bikes and riders can do real and significant damage," Caesar said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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