Franklin's first agri-hood aims to feed the neighborhood and beyond

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin is getting its first agri-hood — an agricultural neighborhood — and the family behind the land says the project is about more than just development. It's about legacy.

The Armistead development, located across from West Haven on Highway 96, will transform 200 acres of the Short family farm into a mixed-use community centered around a working farm. It is also the first project Franklin city leaders approved as an Infrastructure Development District, or IDD — a designation that allows developers to use municipal funds to pay for infrastructure, which is then recouped through a special assessment on residents who move in.

Lee Boone, a member of the Short family, said the decision to develop the land was not made lightly.

"It is emotional and that's why we have not been quick to make decisions about selling," Boone said.

Fond memories of growing up on the farm are part of why Boone says others deserve to grow memories there too.

"I remember coming down here and going into where the little calves were and putting my finger in and letting them suck on my finger and feeding the calves because he mixed up a formula," Boone said.

"To share that with future generations would really be the ideal next phase for our farm, our family farm," Boone said.

Developer Craige Hoover said the Armistead development will still operate as a small nonprofit farm, nestled among commercial buildings, community spaces and multiple housing options.

"This is a pretty substantial farming operation that will feed not only the neighborhood but the broader community as well," Hoover said.

Hoover said diversity of housing is a central part of the project's mission.

"That's why we have apartments, townhomes, tiny home lots, live work units as well as small cottages and big estate homes, so diversity of housing is a central tenant of what we do," Hoover said.

The farm's output is expected to extend well beyond the development's roughly 850 homes.

"We will be growing more food than our 850 dwellings could possibly consume," Hoover said.

Hoover said the farm will remain the heart of what residents experience when they arrive.

"We want our farm to be front center. We want it to be what you see when you drive in," Hoover said.

"You'll still be able to go for a walk and when the sun goes down and you watch the lightning bugs start to appear, it's still gonna have that special feeling," Hoover said.

For Boone and her family, they hope the Armistead legacy they are leaving behind will allow other families to enjoy the same gifts the land gave them.

"For a family to be devoted to an idea and unified in the belief that it's the next thing, the right thing, is pretty special," Boone said.

As a reminder of what makes homegrown food worth the effort, Boone offered a simple comparison.

"Store-bought tomatoes and homegrown tomatoes are two different things," Boone said.

One percent of the development will be designated as affordable housing — about a dozen homes. To qualify, buyers would need to fall within 120% of the area median income.

Franklin city leaders stated future IDD projects should have more affordable housing units available.

Hoover said they plan to move dirt on the Armistead project this year.

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