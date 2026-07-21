Friends remember Tenn. couple killed when tree fell on their car during storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A large tree fell on a car in Franklin on Sunday, killing the married couple inside.

Friends are now remembering Georgette Arena and Steve Lindstrom for their selfless, caring spirits.

A small bouquet of flowers stands as a memorial among scattered pieces of the hollow fallen tree.

First responders tried to save the couple, but both died at the scene.

Lindsey Krinks was proud to call them both friends.

"When I heard about the crash and heard that Steve was involved I thought, 'I have to call Georgette,' and then I saw the news story that they were together in the car, so it's just so heartbreaking for their families," Krinks said.

She described the couple as devoted grandparents and parents.

"They were such incredible grandparents. They leave behind incredible children that they love so much and would've done anything for and did everything for," Krinks said.

Krinks first met Steve when he started working with Open Table roughly 13 years ago. His passion for others became clear as he did whatever he could to help those who needed someone to care.

"Steve was an advocate and activist. He was a teacher and an entrepreneur and cared so deeply about people who have been cast out in our society," Krinks said.

Krinks said Steve's support extended to her personally.

"He was a close friend to me, too. When our home was destroyed by the tornado, he was one of the first people there to help us pick up the pieces, move out and save what we could. He's just accompanied me, our team and Open Table Nashville, our family and friends on the streets, for over a decade and we're really thankful," Krinks said.

Krinks said Steve's motivation ran deep.

"His motivation for the work was a deep sense of spirituality, that our liberation is bound up with the liberation of others who are struggling," Krinks said.

She said the community will feel the loss of both Steve and Georgette.

"We're going to miss him and his amazing wife Georgette so much," Krinks said.

Georgette shared Steve's heart for serving others. Together, they showed their community what it means to truly care for those who need it most.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com