'Happy to Chat' benches aim to fight loneliness and build community in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The World Health Organization says more people are feeling isolated and lonely — and Williamson County is no exception. Local leaders are seeing it in the community, and now a new initiative is popping up around Franklin to help residents make connections through a simple conversation.

Eight "Happy to Chat" benches have been placed around the Franklin area, with more on the way — including in local parks. The benches are designed to welcome those passing by to sit down and start a conversation.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore says the initiative was born out of a desire to make sure people feel like they belong.

"I think of people who just don't know how to start a relationship and what better way than to sit down and say hi how are you doing today? What's your name?" visitor, Ramona Walker said.

"If you need connection you have to step out and get it. I love that they have this bench. You can give people a reason in a place to step out and connect," visitor, Nivea King said.

The need is real. Leaders say Franklin has a loneliness problem, with many residents living in what they describe as relational poverty.

Friends Nivea King and Ramona Walker know firsthand how a bold introduction can change everything. Nivea approached Ramona as strangers in a coffee shop, wanting to strike up a friendship — a friendship that is now 5 years strong.

"She was like really brave and courageous to introduce herself to someone she didn't know but I was looking for community," Walker said.

"Be authentic. If you're the only one, an authentic relationship you have to start up by being authentic," King said.

Both women are fans of the new benches.

"I love the idea of the bench. I hope it catches," Walker said.

"When you talk about loneliness, I realize there are a lot of people who don't communicate well with others," visitor, Sonya Sanderson said.

On a sunny day, I found the benches waiting — but the heat may be keeping people away for now.

"I think it's really neat what you're trying to do. I just think it's really hot outside today," Sanderson said.

For now, this icebreaker may have to wait for cooler weather. But with more benches on the way, Franklin's leaders are hoping the simple act of sitting down and saying hello can go a long way.

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