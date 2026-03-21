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I-40 WB ramp from SR 96 closed after semi hauling steel overturns

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WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ramp from SR 96 to I-40 westbound is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned while hauling 47,000 pounds of steel sheets.

Officials said the trailer must be unloaded before it can be moved, delaying cleanup efforts. The ramp is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

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