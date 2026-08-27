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I-65 southbound crash in Williamson Co. shuts down three lanes

I-65 Crash 8/27
TDOT
I-65 Crash 8/27
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving an overturned RV trailer has caused three lanes to close on Interstate 65 southbound in Williamson County.

The crash occurred at mile marker 65, near the Murfressboro Lane exit.

The three left lanes are blocked, leaving one lane open.

According to Franklin Police, there are no significant injuries.

Police say to take an alternate route if possible.

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