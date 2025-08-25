In just the first two weeks of school, Franklin Police have made nearly 50 traffic stops in school zones

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The school year is off to a busy start and Franklin Police say they’re already seeing too many unsafe drivers in school zones.

In just the first two weeks of school, Franklin officers made nearly 50 traffic stops in school zones.

Officials say the violations include speeding, drivers using their phones despite Tennessee’s hands-free law and even improper passing.

Officers say these aren’t just technical violations, every infraction puts children, parents and teachers at risk.

They’re sharing the numbers not to call out drivers but to send a reminder that school zones are sacred spaces.

If you drive past a school in the area, they're asking you to slow down, put your phone away and stay alert. Officers say just a few extra seconds of patience behind the wheel could prevent a tragedy.

Franklin Police plan to keep a strong presence in school zones throughout the year hoping drivers will think twice before breaking the law.

