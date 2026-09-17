‘Jagged teeth’ and a $20 reward: Tenn. kids’ handmade poster helps bring lost dog home

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — A handmade lost-dog poster created by a 10-year-old boy helped reunite a 12-year-old golden retriever with her family after she was found wandering in Fairview.

Williamson County Animal Center said an animal control officer picked up Elsa earlier this week. She was not microchipped, but she had an out-of-state rabies tag, prompting staff to start trying to track down her owners.

Then, staff spotted a lost-dog poster made by 10-year-old Otis with help from his sister, Willa.

Williamson County Animal Center

The poster described Elsa as a 12-year-old golden retriever with “jagged teeth” and “yellow teeth” who “barks for food” and is “very nice.” Her favorite food was listed as “EVERYTHING. Not Choklate.”

The reward offered was either “an afternoon of fishing or $20.”

WCAC said staff had a strong feeling the dog in their care was Elsa.

But before the reunion could happen, the family was contacted by a scammer claiming to have Elsa. According to the animal center, the person would not provide proof or a location and began asking the family for money.

The family contacted law enforcement, which helped confirm that Elsa was actually at WCAC.

The animal center warned that scammers have been posing as WCAC employees and claiming to have people’s missing pets. WCAC said it will never ask someone to send money over the phone to reclaim a pet and urged anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up and contact the center directly.

When staff called Elsa by name, WCAC said she perked up, wagged her tail and showed off the crooked teeth described on the children’s poster.

Elsa was reunited with her family, who told the shelter she originally came from Egypt and enjoys following the family’s other dog, Maple, around Camp Marymount, where their father works.

Williamson County Animal Center

Officer Bailey and Penny later visited Otis and Willa with a few goodies. Bailey demonstrated how microchip scanners work and even collected a few minutes of Otis’ promised fishing reward.

WCAC said the reunion also highlights the importance of microchipping pets and spreading the word when an animal goes missing.

The center offers microchipping for $15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is required, and pet owners do not have to live in Williamson County.