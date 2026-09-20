NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor opened its doors Saturday as usual — this time without the threat of losing its beer license.

The Franklin Beer Board decided the bar and music venue and the City of Franklin needed to hold a collaborative meeting to hash out differences and reach an understanding. Supporters said the meeting is the next best option.

WATCH: Kimbro's GM backs collaborative meeting after beer board spares license

Kimbro's general manager backs collaborative meeting after Franklin Beer Board spares license

Since 2005, Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor has given artists, music fans and passersby a stage, porch or corner to hear music and have their music heard. During the day, the venue looks very different from what it becomes at night.

Lewis Stubbs Junior works in nursing during the day, but at night his other passion gets heard.

"What stands out is they support independent artists who do their own thing," Stubbs said.

"It hits me deeply because it's a rare commodity around here — you'd think music city, it's going on around everywhere, but places like Kimbro's are few and far between," Stubbs added.

In 2025, the Franklin Police Department described its response to Kimbro's as a "heavy burden."

Lisa Biggers of neighboring business JJ Ashley's said Kimbro's has been a great neighbor, immediately fixing any problems patrons may leave behind.

"I've not had any personal issues that weren't taken care of like that," Biggers said.

"This is what we do — we work together, we work through it. That's Franklin," Biggers said.

The Beer Board took a similar collaborative approach. While public comment was not allowed, Kimbro's attorney made it visually clear who was there to support the business — a show of hands revealed a room full of supporters.

"Just to have the outpouring of support from all over the world was amazing," said General Manager Max Jordan.

For years, Jordan has been working to build goodwill with city leaders and law enforcement. He said the meeting is something he has wanted for his business, his employees and his neighbors.

"I live within walking distance from here. I don't want this area to be riddled with crime. I don't want the business I run to be riddled with crime. It doesn't work for me, it doesn't work for the community," Jordan said.

"It's in our best interest as well as their best interest to agree on something," Jordan added.

City leaders said the collaborative meeting is a great example of the City of Franklin finding solutions.

Kimbro's, city staff and law enforcement will need to present their findings, solutions and decisions at the next Beer Board meeting on Nov. 10.

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