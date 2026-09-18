FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — What would usually be a small beer board hearing in Franklin garnered so much attention Friday that it was moved to the police department.

Supporters of Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor packed the room, anxious to hear whether the small, local, family-owned business would have its beer license revoked or suspended — a decision that could have had a major impact on one of its sources of revenue.

WATCH: Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor avoids fine, beer license suspension after packed Franklin hearing

Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor avoids fine, beer license suspension after packed Franklin hearing

The hearing lasted about three and a half hours, with standing room only left inside.

Kimbro's faced a potential $5,000 fine and suspension of its beer license. Ultimately, the beer board decided against either.

Instead, Kimbro's and the City of Franklin were ordered to schedule a collaborative meeting to discuss the issues raised during the hearing and work toward a solution.

Part of Friday's hearing centered on a July 2024 undercover police investigation.

That investigation led to three bartenders being criminally charged with overserving patrons. Those cases have either been resolved or are in the final stages of resolution.

An undercover Franklin police officer testified about what he said he saw that night, including patrons who appeared drunk, urinating, throwing up and fighting.

Kimbro's attorney countered that no one was arrested that night.

The business was also called before the beer board over what Franklin police described as a "heavy burden" of calls for service to Kimbro's over the past year.

Police cited 41 calls from August 2025 to August 2026 for a variety of issues, including parking problems, welfare checks and auto theft.

Franklin police also noted two reports filed for violations of alcoholic beverage laws but could not provide more details about the nature of those calls during the hearing.

Kimbro's and the City of Franklin, including the police department, will now meet to discuss the concerns and determine what changes, if any, should be made. Those could include additional training or changes to business hours.

They are expected to bring their proposed solution back to the beer board by Nov. 10.

People who came to support Kimbro's said they were pleased with the board's decision.