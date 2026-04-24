Mayoral candidates Mary Smith and Andy Marshall contrast over campaign finances ahead of the primary election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County voters are preparing to elect new leadership for the first time in more than two decades. The tight mayoral primary race features Commissioner Mary Smith, who hopes to become the county's first female mayor, and longtime businessman Andy Marshall.

I sat down with both candidates leading up to the May 5 primary to discuss their platforms and take a closer look at who is funding their campaigns.

Williamson County is at a crossroads as a growing county that differs richly from city to city. Both candidates share similar philosophies regarding this growth.

"For me, one of the things is taking care of our people, that’s what I’ve been saying a lot, is taking care of our teachers, first responders, and all of our county workers," Commissioner Smith said.

"We’ve played a really great foundation in Williamson County and we need to build on that foundation and move the county forward," she said.

Marshall, the owner of Puckett's Restaurants, said the county saved his life and he wants to give back.

Both candidates emphasized the need to address local infrastructure.

"I do think we need to look at any new development and make sure we have a plan in place to get the infrastructure in place ahead of the new development," Smith said.

"That extra growth has pushed the growth in front of our infrastructure. We have to catch up. We have to get our infrastructure needs in place," Marshall said.

While their philosophies on growth align, their campaign funding strategies differ significantly.

"People have seen me as someone they can reach out to," Smith said.

"I’m a businessman, so I look at things with a little different lens," Marshall said.

According to campaign finance filings, Marshall has raised almost four times more than Smith. Marshall raised $188,000 and loaned $100,500 of his own money to his campaign, which remains unpaid.

Smith raised a little more than $50,000 during the same period and has no loans of any kind.

"I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to do with a smaller amount of money, but the number of volunteers I have, we’re talking about real professionals in their fields who have stepped up and donated their time," Smith said.

Donors are another key difference between the campaigns. Marshall boasts several large political action committee donations, including from Tractor Supply Company, and big donors like HCA and the Ramseys of Ramsey Solutions.

"It has very little to do with my certain set of friends, as it’s been portrayed. If you look at those who have given, the $25 donation has meant just as much as the maximum donation. Everyone matters," Marshall said.

When asked if he would be beholden to his large donors during his term, Marshall said, "I’ve never been beheld to anyone except my Lord and I will run the government the same way."

Smith has taken no PAC donations and no contributions from major corporate executives.

"A lot of what you see on my campaign contributions are people I have met and people who believe that I have the right plan for our government, where they know they have a voice," Smith said.

Early voting is happening now and ends April 30. The primary election is May 5, when voters will choose not just a candidate, but the support system that will back them in office.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

