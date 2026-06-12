Meet the 91-year-old woman in Tenn. who has attended her local rodeo for 75 years straight

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joan Bledsoe has attended every single day of the Franklin Rodeo for 75 years.

The 91-year-old has done it while surviving multiple cancer diagnoses.

The annual three-day event in Franklin marked its 75th year in May. Bledsoe has been there for all of them — and she has no plans to stop.

"I have not and enjoyed every single one of them," Bledsoe said.

Her first cancer diagnosis came 40 years ago. She has been diagnosed twice with breast cancer and twice with colon cancer. Nothing has ever come in the way between her love for the rodeo and animals.

"Because I'm alive at all and able to go to the rodeo, I'm blessed and God has performed a miracle," she said. "Because they didn't think I'd live – they really didn't."

Bledsoe's dad introduced her to the rodeo and horses. She recalls going to one of the earlier events.

“I remember it because the horse broke loose and came up in the stands," she recalled. "Because all we had were football type stands. And it came up and everybody cleared up but my dad and me and we got it.”

That connection to the rodeo world runs deep — and so does her message for others.

"Every person that's on this earth is important. And every person has something to give if they can find it," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe says she plans on attending the rodeo for many years to come.

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