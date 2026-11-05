Millions in construction outside their door: How two sisters are navigating Franklin's Margin District project

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kelsey Dobias and Kricket Krizon had a dream: open their own boutique in downtown Franklin. They found their spot on Columbia Avenue and opened Crickets & Clovers — then the orange cones showed up.

"One day we had cement trucks parked in front of the shop all day long just waiting to go down the block," Krizon said.

Construction for the multi-million dollar Margin District project started in June 2025, just two months after the sisters opened their doors. Cranes are expected to remain active around the two-block site for another year.

"It's been a challenge, but we have to laugh and just wait for it to end," Krizon said.

Despite the disruption, the sisters say they are exactly where they want to be.

"When we open our own shop, we're gonna have prices that are reasonable," Krizon said. "It gives us the ability to build relationships and have the repeat business."

The Margin District is designed to bring luxury living to walkable downtown Franklin. The project includes roughly two dozen condos priced between $2 million and $6.7 million. According to a luxury real estate agent, Williamson County home prices have already peaked above $1.16 million.

Leah Crutchfield with the Margin District project said the pricing is intentional.

"We're at a place where this price point is already in the area. We're just giving them a different lifestyle option, and the key is walkable downtown Franklin," Crutchfield said.

For the sisters, the project is simply part of the evolving landscape.

"This is gonna be a huge addition — like it or not, it's here," Krizon said.

Even as Franklin grows, Dobias and Krizon say they plan to hold onto what makes the city special.

"We value people just coming in to visit," Krizon said. "Even if it's a word of encouragement, a hug, a prayer — whatever it is. I think that's what's really important to us as we continue to give."

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