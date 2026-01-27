Neighbors alert crews to Franklin house fire during winter storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A quick-thinking neighbor's call for help brought multiple fire departments to battle a house fire in Franklin Monday morning, as crews navigated icy conditions to respond to the blaze on Timberline Drive near Snead Road.

Williamson County Fire Rescue says the fire broke out between 9:30 and 10 a.m. in an area still without power from the winter storm. A neighbor spotted smoke billowing from the home and immediately called 911, knowing the homeowners had already left the property.

"It would've been way worse if these guys didn't notice it to begin with and noticed the smoke coming out," said Paul Scaglione, a neighbor.

Sky 5 was among the first to spot the fire from the air, arriving even before some fire crews reached the scene.

The response required coordination between multiple departments, including Williamson County Fire Rescue and volunteer departments from Arrington and Leiper's Fork. Crews had to navigate treacherous icy roads, requiring salt trucks to clear the way for emergency vehicles.

"You gotta think they're going on all the backroads to get out here," Scaglione said. "That's just communities helping communities."

The neighborhood's close-knit nature proved crucial in the emergency response.

"They know all the neighbors, everybody's always looking out for each other so they were able to call it in because there was nobody in the house at the time," Scaglione said.

Fire crews successfully brought the blaze under control with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Captain Dinah Wade of Williamson County Fire Rescue emphasized the community spirit that drives first responders, particularly volunteers who serve without pay.

"We just want to come together and help our community, it's not about a paycheck, or lack of paycheck, it's about helping others and making sure they stay safe," Wade said.

In a remarkable coincidence, Wade discovered she had taught one of the responding firefighters years ago when she worked as a librarian for the school system.

"We're both volunteers. I'm a librarian for the school system. I taught this guy, back in the day, he was one of my former students!" Wade said.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dedication of first responders who continue working despite dangerous winter conditions while many rneighbors shelter at home.

"That's what it's all about, being in the South, looking out for each other, just people helping people," Wade said.

