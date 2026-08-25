Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation after Fairview police responded to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the City of Fairview, officers responded to a call for service at the request of the sheriff’s office on Aug. 25. During the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The city said aggravated assault charges have been issued for the suspect in connection with the incident.

No additional details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured have been released.

The city said the investigation remains ongoing.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the TBI for additional information.