Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilliamson County

Actions

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairview

police_generic
Canva
police_generic
Posted

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation after Fairview police responded to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the City of Fairview, officers responded to a call for service at the request of the sheriff’s office on Aug. 25. During the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The city said aggravated assault charges have been issued for the suspect in connection with the incident.

No additional details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured have been released.

The city said the investigation remains ongoing.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the TBI for additional information.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.