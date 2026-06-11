Police investigating bomb threat at Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are investigating a bomb threat at Franklin High School Thursday afternoon.
The Franklin Police Department first reported the investigation at about 3 p.m., warning that traffic around the school could be affected as officers worked the scene.
About 30 minutes later, police provided an update saying the entire building had been cleared.
At the time of the threat, a basketball game was taking place at the school. Police said players were transported by bus to Christ Community Church at 1215 Hillsboro Road.
Parents can pick up their children at the church, according to police.
Authorities have not released additional information about the threat.
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