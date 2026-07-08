Potential sale of Williamson Health hospital could have multigenerational impact on county

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County commissioners are weighing a nearly $1 billion deal to sell Williamson Health to Ascension St. Thomas — and what happens to that money could reshape the county for generations.

The hospital board has recommended the sale, but county commissioners must still approve it, requiring a two-thirds majority vote.

Outgoing Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who voted to recommend the sale, addressed it at his final state of the county address.

"It's been a staple of our community for decades, providing world class healthcare to Williamson County and surrounding areas," County Commissioner Brian Clifford said. "Now we're at a point where we are seriously considering a sale."

The $950 million deal is far from finalized. One commissioner described the stakes plainly.

"It's a big decision and the reason why a lot of people move to this community," Commissioner Mary Smith said.

Anderson described the process as one filled with "deep emotions and a lot of sleepless nights."

For many residents, a key question is where the money would go. Commissioner Gregg Lawrence, who helped sponsor a resolution tied to a change in state law, explained the framework.

"Money initially would go into a trust fund, then the county commission at that point would have access to those dollars to spend as we see fit," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the funds would likely be reserved for significant needs.

"I predict that it will only come out for major projects the county deemed is in the best interest of the county," Lawrence said. "By two-thirds majority vote."

Smith emphasized the need for public involvement before any final decisions are made.

"We still need to have community input because it is a huge, huge decision," Smith said.

Clifford echoed that sentiment.

"Unique opportunity for our county and we need to make sure we do it right," Clifford said.

The Williamson Health hospital board spent two years finding a buyer and compiled hundreds of pages of documents for commissioners to review. Public meetings are expected as county leaders continue to examine the proposal.

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