Proposed Brownland Farm redevelopment would bring sports complex, retail to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major new development is being proposed for Brownland Farm in Franklin, with plans calling for a sports-focused destination featuring partnerships with the Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans and Nashville Soccer Club.

Brentwood-based BLVD Capital announced plans Tuesday for "The Banks at Brownland," a mixed-use development on the 233-acre property along Hillsboro Road near Mack Hatcher Parkway.

Brownland Farm has been a staple of the Franklin community for more than 60 years, hosting local, regional and national equestrian events.

According to the proposal, the centerpiece of the development would be an approximately 100,000-square-foot hockey facility featuring two sheets of ice.

The project would be developed in partnership with the Sports Authority of Williamson County, with the Nashville Predators serving as the long-term operator if approved. The Williamson County Commission and Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen are scheduled to hold a joint meeting June 29 to discuss the proposal.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said the project could help meet growing recreational needs in the county.

"The Banks at Brownland brings the exciting prospect of helping Williamson County continue to meet the recreational needs of our growing community," Anderson said. "The prospect of adding ice is especially appealing as we have been working with the Predators to find a home in Williamson County for a long time."

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore called the proposal "an exciting project" that would expand athletic and health opportunities in the community.

Project leaders say Williamson County currently has no public ice availability. In 2025, county residents made more than 60,000 visits to Predators-managed ice facilities in Nashville and Bellevue.

The Banks at Brownland would also include 11 fields that could be used for football, soccer and lacrosse programming.

Six football fields are planned in partnership with the Tennessee Titans. Developers say girls flag football — one of the fastest-growing high school sports in Tennessee — is expected to be a centerpiece activity.

"Access to quality fields and facilities is foundational to growing the game and the next generation of athletes," said Josh Corey, the Titans' Vice President of Cause Marketing. "We first piloted girls flag football in Williamson County before it expanded across the state, and we're excited to be part of this effort."

The project also includes six soccer fields being developed in collaboration with Nashville Soccer Club.

"Growing the game of soccer not just in Nashville but across Middle Tennessee is foundational to our mission," Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola said. "The benefits youth sports provide our communities are undeniable."

Golf is another major component of the proposal.

The development team has partnered with Franklin Bridge Golf Club owner and PGA professional Brooks West to create a golf practice and training facility on more than 60 acres. Plans call for a driving range exceeding 400 yards, nearly 200 hitting bays, a short-game practice area, putting green, nine-hole short course and AI-powered golf instruction technology.

Beyond sports, developers say The Banks at Brownland would feature health, wellness and neighborhood-oriented retail. Potential uses include restaurants, a grocery store, retail shopping, fitness facilities and medical offices.

The proposal also includes a partnership involving neighboring Christ Community Church and GraceWorks Ministries.

BLVD Capital says it plans to purchase 18 acres from Christ Community Church to create an entrance and exit for the development. Under the agreement, six of those acres would be donated for a future permanent home for GraceWorks, while the developer would prepare the site for construction.

GraceWorks CEO Alicia Bell said the potential donation would help secure the nonprofit's future in Williamson County.

"The possibility of receiving a gift of 6 buildable acres in Franklin is the relief to years of prayer," Bell said. "We've struggled to stay in the community that founded us."

Bell said the organization serves more than 13,000 neighbors each year with food, shelter and other assistance.

Developers say The Banks at Brownland is set to begin Franklin's approval process. The project team hopes to break ground in 2027.