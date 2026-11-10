Spring Hill leaders fear longer ambulance wait times as Maury, Williamson counties dispute EMS costs

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will some Spring Hill households have to wait longer for an ambulance? That's a concern from city leaders as Maury and Williamson counties work out who will pay for EMS service in a city that straddles two county lines.

More than half of the EMS calls to Spring Hill originate from the Maury County side of the city. Williamson County leaders say those calls are getting more expensive and have asked Maury County to contribute financially.

Spring Hill Mayor Matt Fitterer says when that contribution means keeping response times low, it's an easy decision.

“I know the demographics in Spring Hill skew older when we get to the Maury County side,” Fitterer said. “To knowingly have them be faced with a two- to four-minute longer response time is something I’m fearful of.”

When asked whether he fears for his residents if a deal isn't reached, Fitterer didn't hesitate.

"Yes, I absolutely do," he said.

For residents like 78-year-old Randy Haman, whose neighborhood sits near the Maury-Williamson county line, the stakes feel personal.

"EMS is very important," Haman said. "I want to get the EMS as close to me as possible."

A longer wait, he said, is not something he's willing to accept.

"I wouldn't like it," Haman said.

Other Spring Hill residents echoed that concern.

"I have small children. I want this fast response time," Rachel O'Roark a Spring Hill resident said. "This is the bare minimum response time for saving lives."

"There might be some way to meet in the middle, in good faith, some way to compromise," O'Roark said.

Maury County budget committee approves short-term funding

Maury County leaders are not yet ready to commit long-term. The Budget Committee voted to continue paying Williamson EMS $750,000 for another six months. The full Maury County Commission is expected to finalize the vote Monday. Williamson County commissioners have voiced disappointment at the decision.

In a statement, Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt said the county had been receiving Williamson County EMS service at no cost for years, but that arrangement was no longer sustainable.

"For many years, Spring Hill has had Williamson County EMA ambulance service. It has come as no cost to them," Butt said. "As with everything else, the cost of providing services has skyrocketed in the last few years and Williamson County was no longer willing to continue subsidizing the Maury County portion of Spring Hill in perpetuity."

Butt said the timing of the decision created additional challenges.

"That decision was presented to us in the middle of a budget cycle. They were gracious in extending some time, and last night the Maury County Budget Committee passed a resolution to continue subsidizing Williamson EMA in the amount of $750,000 for six months while we work toward our 2027-2028 budget and include that service area," Butt said. "In making our decision in the next few months, we will certainly consider the safety of the residents of Spring Hill as we strive daily to do for all of the taxpayers in Maury County."

Spring Hill may be divided by a county line, but residents hope that division won't cost them their health and safety.

Have a tip or information about this story? Contact Williamson County reporter Amanda Roberts at Williamson@NewsChannel5.com.

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