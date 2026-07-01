Suspect in custody after homicide investigation in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning in the College Grove area.

Authorities said a suspect is in custody, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of those involved because next of kin notifications have not yet been completed.

The investigation remains active, and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.