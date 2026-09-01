Teen in critical condition after illegal motor scooter crash in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter in Spring Hill, and police say the teen was riding illegally.

Spring Hill Police officers responded to the crash and found the boy lying in a driveway. His friends had left their motorized devices strewn in the yard.

Body camera footage captured the severity of the scene.

"Right now he is unconscious but it looks like he's bleeding out of his eye," an officer said.

A vehicle was turning into the driveway at the time of the crash.

"If I had seen anything I would have waited for him to go by," the driver said.

Police determined the teen was riding on the sidewalk without a license or registration, making the operation illegal. Investigators also believe speed played a role.

"Speed is going to be an issue. We believe they were traveling above the 20 post speed limit," Spring Hill Police Lieutenant Michael Foster said.

Officers identified the device as a motor scooter based on its power output.

"This one says 750 watts. 750 watts makes it a motor scooter," an officer said.

Understanding the difference between an e-bicycle, an electric scooter, a motorized bicycle and a motor scooter is critical — and the distinctions carry legal weight. A motorized scooter can reach some of the fastest speeds among these devices and requires the rider to be at least 16 years old with a valid license and registration.

Spring Hill Police say enforcing the rules around these vehicles is difficult given how varied and nuanced the age requirements, device classes and registration rules are. Officers say they need parents to step in before something goes wrong.

"We would rather people call in the beginning rather than letting the child have it, go out and something bad happened," an Foster said.

Neighbors say they see dangerous riding regularly and fear another child will be hurt.

"I see almost every single day — these kids just flying right on by," neighbor Dave Bechtel said.

"We have to step up. We either have to take the kids or take the bikes away. They can't let the kids just fly on by," Bechtel said. "People don't wanna see other people get hurt."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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