Teen on electric scooter dies after crash in Spring Hill, Tenn.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old Columbia girl died after an early morning crash involving an electric scooter and a vehicle on U.S. 31 in Spring Hill, according to the Spring Hill Police Department.
Officers responded to the crash at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, on U.S. 31 (Main Street) near the exit ramp to State Route 396 (Saturn Parkway).
Police said a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Lebanon woman collided with an electric scooter driven by the 15-year-old girl. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.
The teen died from her injuries.
The Spring Hill Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.
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