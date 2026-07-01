Teen on electric scooter dies after crash in Spring Hill, Tenn.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old Columbia girl died after an early morning crash involving an electric scooter and a vehicle on U.S. 31 in Spring Hill, according to the Spring Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, on U.S. 31 (Main Street) near the exit ramp to State Route 396 (Saturn Parkway).

Police said a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Lebanon woman collided with an electric scooter driven by the 15-year-old girl. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

The teen died from her injuries.

The Spring Hill Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.