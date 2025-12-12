Tenn. community mourns cyclist killed in hit and run crash as search for suspect continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's something Blaise Shaeffer has probably done thousands of times — riding his bike. But Wednesday night was his last.

The 31-year-old Nolensville cyclist was killed Wednesday night when a hit-and-run driver struck him on Nolensville Pike, leaving behind a heartbroken cycling community and a coach who described him as "one of those guys that's great to be around."

Schaeffer was hit and killed by a driver in a blue Honda Civic. Before the incident, a Nolensville police officer tried to stop the car but stopped pursuing once it crossed over into Davidson County.

After the crash, the driver abandoned the car and ran away. His female passenger was found at a nearby business.

If you have any information about who may have been driving that blue Honda Civic, call Metro CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7469).

"Just a great guy"

"Just Blaise, like, just a great guy to talk to," said Steve Neal, Schaeffer's cycling coach who lives in Canada but has been deeply affected by the tragedy in Middle Tennessee.

Neal coached the 31-year-old Nolensville resident in a sport that took Schaeffer all over the world.

"Cycling took him to numerous different states, to Spain, to different countries outside of North America," said Neal.

The sport gave the two men lots of time to get to know each other.

"Lots of long conversations, lots of things about not just cycling and life and yes I got to know Blaise pretty well," Neal said.

He said the world has lost a special person.

"One of those guys that's great to be around. I don't know -- positive, easy to be with, kind," Neal said.

Neal went into even greater detail about Schaeffer in a Facebook post. You can read it by clicking here.

Neal said Schaeffer did everything right the night of the crash. He was wearing lights and gear and was always aware on the bike.

"I almost think a cyclist with proper gear on at night is sometimes more visible than in the daytime, as odd as that seems," Neal said.

Which, in a way, may make this tragedy all the more heartbreaking.

"I've had a lot of close calls too, and it's really scary," Neal said.

Neal added that for the first time in his nearly 40-year career of coaching cyclists, he's had five students involved in serious crashes this year alone.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.