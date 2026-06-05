Tennessee budget earmarks $4 million to fix failing Grasslands wastewater sewage system in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has set aside $4 million in its state budget to address the deteriorating Grasslands STP wastewater system in Williamson County, as the troubled plant faces ongoing compliance issues and community concerns over sewage overflows.

Item 61 in Tennessee's budget earmarks the funds specifically for the "deteriorating Grasslands STP wastewater system" to "address related health environmental risks."

State Representative Gino Bulso, in whose district the plant is located, said the volume of issues and complaints made it clear the state needed to step in.

"We've had these terrible sewage overflows at the treatment facility in Grasslands."

Bulso said the plant's problems run deep.

"The infrastructure there is deteriorating and that's true of both the above ground infrastructure and the sewer pipes manholes and everything below ground."

The $4 million will not go directly to the plant's private owner, Central States Water Resources. Instead, Williamson County government will direct the funds toward infrastructure projects.

Bulso acknowledged the funding may only go so far.

"It'll go somewhere, how long we'll have to see. It is $4 million and the kind of infrastructure we're talking about is very expensive."

Central States Water Resources CEO Josiah Cox said the company was part of the state funding conversations and welcomed any outside help.

"Any infrastructure improvement we don't pay for as a company, the customers and future rates don't have to pay for it."

The state recently approved Central States Water Resources' plans to update the failing plant — an estimated $15 million project. Cox said it will be a significant upgrade.

"This will be the most technologically advanced plant we build in the country."

The company and local leaders will now have to work together to bring the plant back into compliance.

"The needs and concerns of the homeowners have to be paramount," said Bulso.

Cox pledged transparency throughout the process.

"We're gonna be an open book, show them all the work that needs to be done."

The concerns over the plant come after River Rest neighbors reported last week that sewage was flowing into Cartwright Creek and then into the Harpeth River. Samples collected by the Harpeth River Conservancy and River Rest HOA President Autumn Moore "maxed out" scientists' E. coli tests.

However, Williamson County Stormwater Quality Coordinator Mario Forgione said the county is unable to issue a Notice of Violation at this time. In a statement, Forgione said that during a site visit on Friday, May 29, 2026, he did not observe any solids, objectionable color contrast, or other materials indicating a discharge into Cartwright Creek.

Forgione said after reviewing the available information with TDEC's Daniel Pleasant and Harpeth River Conservancy's Dr. Ryan Jackwood, it was determined the samples were collected near a manhole cover and a wet-weather conveyance, rather than from Cartwright Creek or the Harpeth River itself.

"As a result, we are unable to utilize the sampling results as evidence of a discharge into either water body," Forgione said. "After evaluating all available information, including observations made during the site visit and the limitations associated with the sampling data, we do not have sufficient evidence to support issuing a Notice of Violation at this time."

The state funding is expected to be available beginning in July. Cox said the Limestone plant project will go out to bid in the next couple of weeks, with plans to break ground in the fall.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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