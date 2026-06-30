'The devastation is so huge:' Tenn. church collects aid for Venezuela earthquake victims

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin church is packing boxes of supplies to send to families affected by the earthquake in Venezuela.

Volunteers at La Casa de Mi Padre Church spent the day organizing donations ranging from first aid supplies to food for children. Financial gifts are also helping get aid directly into the hands of pastors already serving Venezuelan communities.

La Casa de Mi Padre Church

"And then everything we collect today, we're going to send to a place in Smyrna, and they're going to send all the resources to Venezuela."

For some volunteers, the cause is personal. For others, it was simply impossible to do nothing.

"When I heard the news about the earthquake… it really hit me… I want to support in any way. Unfortunately I can't go out to Venezuela to physically help… so I found La Casa de Mi Padre, and I just wanted to support," said Sergio Luna, who stopped by.

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