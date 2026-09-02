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Scene clear after train, vehicle collide in Franklin

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FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — 3:22 p.m. UPDATE: Franklin police said the scene is now clear.
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Traffic is being impacted in Franklin after a train and vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin police first reported the crash around 2:15 p.m. Officers are on the scene at Mallory Station Road and General George Patton Drive.

Police said no one involved suffered significant injuries.

Traffic in the area was expected to remain impacted while crews waited for CSX officials to move the train.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

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