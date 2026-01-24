When the snow falls, Middle Tennessee jeep drivers make sure essential workers get to work

While many people will stay home as winter weather moves into Middle Tennessee, essential workers will still be on the job around the clock.

That includes doctors, nurses and hospital staff at places like Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where patient care does not pause because of snow or ice. This weekend, a group of volunteers is stepping in to help make sure those workers can still get to work safely.

The effort is being coordinated by Jeepers of Spring Hill, a local group led by Cindy Porter.

Porter’s love for Jeeps began unexpectedly after borrowing her son’s vehicle for a short drive.

“I stopped at the Franklin dealership on the way home and bought myself one,” Porter said.

Before long, her entire family became Jeep enthusiasts. The badges lining the side of her bright orange Jeep — which she calls Julius — reflect that passion.

“The Jeep has badges of honor,” Porter said. “These are all trails that it has done, and Jeep recognizes them.”

But Porter said the badge she and her team of more than 20 Jeep drivers are working toward this weekend is one rooted in service rather than recreation.

“We live in this community that never ceases to amaze me — how everybody loves each other,” Porter said. “They’re always giving back and always doing things for one another.”

As snow moves in and road conditions worsen, Porter said the group will be on standby to help transport essential workers across Spring Hill, Columbia, Franklin and surrounding areas.

“That includes any essential medical and emergency personnel — EMTs, dispatchers, 911 workers, nurses and doctors,” she said.

In previous winter storms, Porter has been behind the wheel herself and said she has always felt safe driving in snowy conditions.

“It has lockers, four-wheel drive, big 35-inch tires,” Porter said. “It’s lifted. It can do so much — it’s the most capable thing you can drive.”

This year, Porter said her role will focus on coordinating — connecting drivers with workers who need a safe ride to and from their shifts.

“If they don’t go to work, then somebody who’s already been working a 12- or 24-hour shift has to stay,” Porter said. “They don’t get relief.”

So when the snow begins to fall, Porter said she will be ready.

“This is my lifeline right here,” she said.

And for Porter and her fellow volunteers, the mission is simple.

“We just want to do something nice and give back,” she said. “We’re not out here trying to make money or anything else — we just want to help.”

To arrange a ride text Porter at 615-969-9687 with all of the information below in the order it shows below:

Your first and last names

Your address of pick up

Your address of destination

Time you would like to be there

Your phone number and if you will need picked back up again at the end of your shift, please provide that time information also.

Porter said they DO NOT charge for this service. However, if you feel inclined to do something for your driver, gas gift cards are always welcome and appreciated.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.