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When you can water your lawn under Spring Hill's Water Conservation Policy

Spring Hill water conservation
City of Spring Hill, TN - Municipal Government
Spring Hill water conservation
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Spring Hill, TN said its annual water conservation policy is in effect from May through September, outlining when residents can water their lawns.

Under the policy:

  • Addresses ending in an even number may water lawns and irrigate outdoors on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
  • Addresses ending in an odd number may water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
  • No outdoor watering is allowed on Fridays

The city encouraged residents to follow the schedule as part of ongoing efforts to conserve water.

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