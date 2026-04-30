When you can water your lawn under Spring Hill's Water Conservation Policy

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Spring Hill, TN said its annual water conservation policy is in effect from May through September, outlining when residents can water their lawns.

Under the policy:



Addresses ending in an even number may water lawns and irrigate outdoors on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

Addresses ending in an odd number may water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

No outdoor watering is allowed on Fridays

The city encouraged residents to follow the schedule as part of ongoing efforts to conserve water.