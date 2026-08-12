Williams Grove residents fight to save historic clubhouse amid fallout from HOA fund mismanagement

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight months after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a criminal investigation into Gasser Property Management, residents of Brentwood's Williams Grove subdivision are dealing with a crumbling historic clubhouse — and no money to fix it.

The Williams Grove Subdivision is described by those who live there as beautiful and pristine, which is what makes the historic clubhouse stand out as an eyesore.

"It's terrible, it's terrible," HOA President Kim Lopez said.

Lopez says the problems began in 2020, when Gasser Property Management began ignoring basic maintenance and left bills unpaid. The clubhouse continued to deteriorate — and so did the neighborhood's finances.

"Our account was negative when we discovered the money was gone," Lopez said.

Lopez declined to say exactly how much money was lost while insurance claims are still pending. The TBI is also still investigating Gasser and its owner, Emery Gasser.

Lopez says it could cost more than a million dollars to repair the original white frame farmhouse — money the HOA does not have. Demolition may be the only option.

"It's likely to be torn down because of the exuberant cost it's gonna take to rebuild it," Lopez said.

Resident Lara Batey Sanders takes pride in her neighborhood and its history.

"Here's the original area — look at the floors. The wood is so amazing," Batey Sanders said.

"I would be devastated. Anytime you have the opportunity to save history of something, we all should work towards that," Sanders added.

Lopez says the mismanagement by Gasser left them unprepared to handle a crisis of this scale.

"Gasser trained us as a neighborhood to let them take care of everything, so lesson learned, and the board has a different attitude and a different outlook on things," she said.

"You trusted someone to fulfill the obligations to the neighborhood and the community," Sanders said.

"People care in this neighborhood and they want to bring it back and don't understand how it got here, and neither do I," Lopez said.

As residents work to rebuild their finances, they are calling for outside help — and systemic change.

"I'm hoping someone will hear the story and perhaps just give us a time and put some effort into helping us," Sanders said. "Legislation needs to look into homeowners association management companies."

My reporting on Gasser Property Management resulted in the governor signing new legislation into law — a change aimed at protecting HOAs from situations like this one by requiring a special type of insurance policy.

The TBI says its investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com