Williamson Co. deputies investigating suspicious incident near school bus stop

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident reported Thursday morning near the Waters Edge and St. Marlo communities.

According to the sheriff’s office, a student waiting at a bus stop around 8 a.m. reported that an individual stopped and asked if the student wanted a ride.

The individual was reported to be driving a white Ford Fiesta.

The incident happened near the Waters Edge and St. Marlo communities, which are located behind the Williamson County Ag Center.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office said residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence in Waters Edge, St. Marlo and surrounding areas Thursday evening and again Friday morning, particularly during school transportation hours.

Deputies are encouraging parents to remind students to stay aware of their surroundings, never accept rides from someone they do not know or do not have permission to ride with, and report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to follow up on the report and will release additional information if necessary.