Williamson County animal shelter offers free, confidential foster care for pets during family crises

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — Families facing domestic abuse situations or mental health crises now have a free resource to help care for their pets while they focus on their own safety.

The Williamson County Animal Center offers a crisis sheltering program that connects pet owners with foster families for up to 90 days — at no cost.

"They're the ones they talk to at night. They're the ones they discussed their plans for the future with," said Scott Pieper, assistant director of the Williamson County Animal Center.

For many people in crisis, leaving a pet behind is not an option.

"It's not as easy as saying I needed to take care of myself. Whatever happens with the animals happen," Pieper said. "They truly feel like they would be abandoning a family member."

The program pairs pets with vetted foster families while their owners get the help they need. Confidentiality is a key component — the names of both foster families and pet owners are kept private to protect everyone involved.

"We don't want cost to be a barrier," Pieper said. "We don't want to create another hurdle. It's difficult enough to separate from your pet."

"Human safety is the priority," Pieper said.

Foster families who have participated in the program shared their experiences in writing.

"I'm honored to be part of that — to support a person in a difficult moment while offering their pet a loving, temporary home," one foster wrote. "We love and care for them like they are our own, but in the end it is so rewarding to see them go back to their owner."

Pet owners have also expressed gratitude for the program.

"I cannot thank them enough for their help and care," one owner wrote.

For Pieper, the reunions say it all.

"There are often joyous tears when someone comes back to reclaim their animal," Pieper said. "That's enough feedback in and of itself."

The program is designed so that getting help for yourself does not have to mean giving up a member of your family.

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