Williamson County breaks ground on new detention center in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County officials and community leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Williamson County Detention Center in Franklin.

The new facility is being built along Century Court and is part of the county’s broader effort to expand public safety infrastructure amid continued population growth.

Representatives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Government, the Williamson County Commission and project partners Graham Smith, VERSITE, Bell Construction and Treanor attended the ceremony.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Williamson County and the future of public safety in our community,” Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Hughes said. “Today, we are not simply breaking ground for a new building—we are investing in the safety, security, and long-term needs of a county that continues to grow and prosper.”

Hughes said the facility represents “thoughtful planning” and “responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.”

County leaders said the project is designed to support modern correctional operations while accommodating future growth in Williamson County.

Upon completion, the detention center will include enhanced security features, improved operational capabilities and a modern environment intended to support both staff and inmate safety.

The project follows another recent public safety expansion in Williamson County. Back in March, county leaders broke ground on a new juvenile justice center on Beasley Drive, located just down the road from the future detention center site.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the detention center project reflects years of collaboration between county leaders, sheriff’s office personnel, architects, engineers and construction professionals.