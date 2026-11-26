FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin is keeping a decades-old tradition alive — cooking and delivering Thanksgiving meals to seniors in the community who might otherwise go without a holiday plate.

Despite cold temperatures and precipitation outside, the church was filled with the warmth of scripture, community and hot food as volunteers cooked and plated meals for those in need.

"This is our Thanksgiving blessing as we call it. We give to those less fortunate than ourselves," pastor James Hambrick said.

Hambrick gathered a list of senior residents in local senior living facilities who either wanted or needed a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

"She brought homemade soups and bread. Even if they don't use it today, they can put it in the freezer and eat it later, but this is all of us coming together as a body of Christ," Hambrick said.

The tradition has been going on for many years, according to Hambrick.

"This came to be long years ago," Hambrick said. "When you're doing something good for someone, that's what really matters. That's what really matters."

Trustee Sandy Wray said many volunteers woke up early to start cooking and preparing plates. But after years of doing this, she said the tradition fills their cups just as much as it fills plates for others.

"When you deliver that food, it is a blessing. You just never know — people are not gonna let you know what they don't have, but when the meal shows up at the door, you'll know the Lord will provide," Wray said.

As volunteers loaded trucks and headed out to make deliveries, the sense of purpose was clear.

"This is what the church should be about — blessing others less fortunate than ourselves, enjoying it and showing the love," Wray said. "Be thankful. The scripture says be thankful for everything, so be thankful."

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