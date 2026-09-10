Williamson County commissioners approve letter of intent for $700M Williamson Health sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a non-binding letter of intent for the proposed $700 million sale of Williamson Health to Ascension Saint Thomas, launching a due diligence phase that will allow both parties to exchange records and negotiate terms before any final agreement is reached.

The vote came as Ascension faces scrutiny after a medication error at its Nashville hospital severely harmed four patients.

Supporters of the deal say Ascension brings the financial strength and scale Williamson Health needs to keep pace with one of Tennessee's fastest-growing counties.

"I fully support the board trustee decision in St. Thomas. I ask you please vote yes to prepare this non-binding letter of intent," one supporter said.

But some residents warned the process is moving too quickly, particularly in the wake of the medication error at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.

"This process is proceeding at warp speed. Why must it be completed by December 31st?" one community member said.

Commissioner Gregg Lawrence also urged caution, saying too many questions remain unanswered for a deal of this size.

"This is the largest financial transaction that you will ever vote on as a member of this commission. It's the largest financial transaction in Williamson County history, and this decision does not need to be rushed," Lawrence said.

After hours of debate, commissioners voted to approve the non-binding letter of intent. The vote does not finalize the sale.

"Today is not a decision about moving forward with the transaction," one commissioner said.

The due diligence phase will give Williamson County and Ascension time to exchange records, negotiate terms, and decide whether to move ahead with a final agreement.

Williamson Health Board of Trustees Chairman Bo Butler released a statement following the vote.





"On behalf of the Williamson Health Board of Trustees, I want to thank the Williamson County Board of Commissioners for voting to approve the Letter of Intent (LOI) between Williamson Health and Ascension Saint Thomas. Over the next few months, all parties will be engaged in a thorough and comprehensive due diligence process that will allow our two organizations to share important information needed to negotiate transactions details related to employee compensation and benefits, clinical operations and outcomes, patient safety and quality initiatives, plans for growing and elevating Williamson Health, as well as how Ascension Saint Thomas intends to help us continue our mission of caring for the community we love so much and have proudly served for 68 years," Butler said.







"Ultimately the definitive agreement will be brought to the Williamson Health Board of Trustees and County Commission for final approval. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we work to ensure that the healthcare needs of our community are met for future generations. The Board and I remain encouraged and inspired by the partnership vision, plans and commitments Ascension Saint Thomas has conveyed for building on Williamson Health's tremendous successes and – together – forging a more promising future for our community, our employees and our medical staff." Williamson Health Board of Trustees Chairman Bo Butler

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.