Williamson County hosts free Every Step, Every Stage event connecting families with vital resources

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free event in Williamson County aimed at helping families at every step of the parenting and life journey took place Wednesday at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.

The Every Step, Every Stage event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was free and open to the public, offering support to anyone who attended.

Attendees had access to a range of resources, including college representatives, local organizations and businesses that help provide support for families and parents.

For anyone who wasn't able to make it, you can still get connected to these resources through the health department. You can reach them at 615-794-1542.

Want to know which local organizations and businesses can support your family year-round?

Watch the full video report in the video player above for a closer look inside the Every Step, Every Stage event — and if your family is searching for resources, reach out and share your story with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.