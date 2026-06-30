Williamson County leaders weigh proposed hockey rink and sports complex amid traffic and growth concerns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed sports and entertainment complex in Williamson County is generating both excitement and concern, as residents and local leaders weigh the potential benefits of new ice rinks and athletic fields against familiar worries about traffic, growth and quality of life.

The Banks at Brownland project promises a 100,000-square-foot hockey facility aimed at families who are currently driving out of the county for ice time.

Alderman Greg Caesar said the proposal has his cautious optimism.

"We have a growing community of ice-interested people, but they're having to drive to Davidson and surrounding counties," Caesar said.

As a hockey dad himself, Caesar said the appeal is personal.

"We'd be up there for a 9 p.m. puck drop," Caesar said. "It would be so outstanding to bring hockey to our community."

Caesar also pointed to strong regional demand for ice time.

"The Predators say last night they operate at 110% occupancy on their ice rinks right now, meaning you could build another rink across the street and fill it up before you wake up," Caesar said.

Still, Caesar said due diligence is essential before the county moves forward.

"What we need to vet from an ice rink perspective is does it make sense for the city and county to invest in that, is it financially viable and is it environmentally viable, meaning are we going to have a negative impact to the existing infrastructure here," Caesar said.

For neighbors in the nearby Fieldstone Farms community, the project stirs up concerns they have seen before. Julie Fette and the Mazzellas, who have lived in the area for decades, said they have already watched significant change come to the community.

Fette said the location could work — under the right conditions.

"I can personally see a venue like that right off an interstate," Fette said.

But she said the surrounding roads give her pause.

"I can only imagine the traffic that's gonna be coming in," Fette said.

One of the Mazzellas said the idea itself is appealing, even if the details raise questions.

"I am split because I think it's a great thing that they wanna do. My only concern is the infrastructure and how could they make it any better?" Mazzella said.

Mazzella added that it may be too soon to draw firm conclusions.

"Right now we don't have the whole plan," Mazzella said.

Caesar echoed that sentiment from the county's perspective.

"Right now we're in the early stages of making sure this makes sense for us," Caesar said.

Caesar said project developers also spoke about plans to address the area's flood plain, as the Harpeth River surrounds much of the property. Any changes would need to be vetted and approved by other agencies, including FEMA.

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