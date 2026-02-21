Williamson County passes ordinance to prevent failing wastewater plants from accepting new developments

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new ordinance in Williamson County aims to prevent failing private wastewater treatment plants from accepting new developments while struggling with ongoing sewage problems.

The measure comes after hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage were found flowing into local waterways from the troubled Limestone wastewater treatment plant in the River Rest neighborhood.

For generations, residents like Karen Blanchard have warned their children not to eat fish caught in Cartwright Creek due to contamination from the privately-owned facility operated by Central States Water Resources.

"It's like everyone's just ignored it," Blanchard said.

The community has repeatedly witnessed treated sewage bubbling up from manholes and raw sewage flowing directly into the creek. The state has placed the plant under a consent order, requiring the company to develop an improvement plan.

Despite these ongoing issues, the utility continued agreeing to service new developments in the area.

"We had new developments that were being approved. CSWR was issuing letters of capacity it was going in the packet and then no one ever checked on it again," said Councilmember Drew Torres.

Torres with Williamson county commissioner Barb Sturgeon worked to pass the new ordinance, which addresses what he identified as a communication gap between state regulators overseeing private utilities and regional planning commissions.

The ordinance requires private utilities to provide stronger proof to the county that they are functional and can handle additional capacity before agreeing to service new developments.

"We are making sure no new taps, no new sewer can come online into this facility until it's fixed and out of the consent order with the state," Torres said.

The measure aims to ensure infrastructure is in place before new developments come online, particularly benefiting existing residents concerned about uncontrolled growth.

"The biggest benefit is for existing residents in terms of growth and making sure growth is controlled and infrastructure is in place before these new developments are coming online," Torres said.

While residents view the ordinance as an improvement, families in the area continue following the long-standing catch-and-release mandate for any fish caught in local waterways.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is currently reviewing Central States Water Resources' permit application to improve the wastewater treatment plant. During a recent public hearing, CSWR representatives left the meeting during the public comment period, further concerning residents about the company's commitment to neighborhood improvements.

Have you experienced issues with utilities or infrastructure in your neighborhood? Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com with your story, photos, or concerns about utility services in Middle Tennessee.

