Williamson County school board extends Superintendent Jason Golden's contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a contentious vote during Monday's Williamson County Board of Education meeting, the board voted to extend Superintendent Jason Golden's contract, approving a three-year commitment for him to continue leading the district.

The vote came despite a motion by Dr. Margie Johnson to defer the contract extension until September, when five new board members will be elected in August and take office.

Discussion centered on the timing of the contract extension given the incoming board, as well as Golden's performance evaluations, which some members described as "flat." However, a majority of the board said they felt they knew Golden well enough to extend his contract for another three years.

"Let's not fix what's not broke," board member Dan Cash said. "Thank you, Mr. Golden. You have reached most of your goals or even partially."

Johnson argued that the newly elected board members should have a voice in the decision.

"We have five new board members coming on in September who will have to work with Dr. Golden for the next three years, and they should have input in that decision," Johnson said.

In the end, nine board members voted in favor of the contract extension, while two voted against it.

Under the agreement, the district will pay Golden more than $355,000 per year. The contract also includes 24 months of severance pay if he is terminated.