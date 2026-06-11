Williamson County Sheriff's Office launches voluntary camera registry to aid investigations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has launched a new, voluntary camera registry program called Connect Williamson, giving deputies and detectives a streamlined way to locate and request footage from homeowners and businesses during investigations.

The program is similar to FUSUS, a technology that stalled in Nashville last year over privacy concerns. Nashville police had argued the platform would have made it easier to access business camera systems to help solve crimes, but the pilot program did not continue. Williamson County is now moving forward with its own version of the concept.

Connect Williamson creates a directory of registered camera owners so law enforcement can quickly identify who has cameras near a crime scene and contact them directly to request footage. Registration is free and entirely optional.

"It's really an opportunity for neighborhoods to come together and fight crime based on systems they've put in place," Captain Chris Mobley said.

Registering a camera does not give the Sheriff's Office automatic access to a live feed. Only the camera's location and the owner's contact information are stored. Deputies and detectives must still ask permission before viewing any footage.

"We're not logging into their household system. It's totally up to them," Mobley said.

When you register your camera, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it won't grant them automatic access to your feed — only contact and location information is stored. They'll still have to ask your permission for footage.

Mobley said he understands why some residents may have reservations.

"I'm a citizen first before being a law enforcement officer. I don't wanna give up any of my rights more than anyone else does, but this is a program I'd be comfortable saying, 'I have a few cameras, if you need me to check I'll check,'" Mobley said.

Residents in the county say they already see the value. Some noted their doorbell cameras could help provide critical details during an investigation.

"If it's on that street and it picked up motion, you could give us car numbers based off of that," Mobley said.

One resident said the approach felt more acceptable than automated systems.

"I would rather police come knocking on my door asking if they can come see the footage rather than the built-in AI system that's in Ring," Thomas Johnson said.

Others expressed confidence in local law enforcement and the potential for the program to strengthen community ties.

"I think they do a pretty good job in this area," Johnson said.

"Williamson County sees better support for not only law enforcement but also for one another," Mobley said.

Mobley anticipates Connect Williamson will be most useful in property crime investigations, including vehicle and mailbox break-ins and porch pirates. About 46 homes and businesses have registered their cameras since the program launched. The Sheriff's Office has not yet had the opportunity to use the newly launched program.

Residents and businesses interested in signing up can register at williamsoncsotn.fususregistry.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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