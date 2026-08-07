Williamson County's new $15M Innovation Center promises to transform students' futures

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County students will have access to a brand new $15 million Innovation Center when they head back to school, offering hands-on career training in fields ranging from aviation to hospitality.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, located just off Franklin High School's campus, opens with 5 areas of study: machinery, aviation, cybersecurity and AI, fire management, and hospitality. About 400 students are expected to explore new ideas and career paths there.

Classrooms are equipped with industrial ovens, flight simulators, and fire suits — taking learning beyond the textbook and into real-world career preparation.

Page High School sophomore Jack Gero is among the students who applied and interviewed for a spot at the center. He hopes to one day fly for the military.

"I hopefully want to go fly for the Navy someday or the Air [Force], wherever I end up," Gero said.

Gero said the opportunity means more than he expected.

"I'm very, very grateful, almost in tears if that makes sense, especially after the first flight on the simulator. That's something I never thought I'd have growing up. I thank my parents and everyone here," he said.

Another student said the center aligns with a longtime personal passion.

"I've always loved being around people and helping others, so I thought it was an opportunity to come out and help — a better way to do hospitality," the student said.

Gero described what drew him to the program.

"Just helping people do what they need to do, and then just an escape, if that makes sense," he said. "This is my first time working a simulator like this."

School leadership said the center is designed to open doors students may not have known existed.

"It's an opportunity to explore a career they didn't realize was open to them," an official said.

The center's approach to education is intentionally nontraditional.

"I love nontraditional education. I think blurring the lines between what we are preparing kids for in the traditional building is always a good idea. They need to feel like their learning is real," Kris Schneider, the Innovation Center's Assistant Director said.

The center is also designed to support students who plan to enter the workforce directly after high school.

"We're making it OK for kids to say, 'I'm gonna graduate high school and then go straight to the workforce,'" Schneider said.

A combination of Williamson County school teachers, college professors, and industry leaders make up the 10 teachers on staff. Students who qualify for their chosen path will drive or be bused to the center as part of their regular school day.

Students can apply for a spot next semester. Families interested in learning more are welcome to tour the Innovation Center.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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