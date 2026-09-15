WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Lebanon has narrowed its search to three potential locations for a new sewer.

One of those sites sits near Horn Springs Road and Oriole Drive — an area known as Site 7 — and NewsChannel 5 caught up with some of the people who live nearby who are organizing to make sure folks in the area know what’s at stake.

WATCH: Concerned neighbors organizing as Lebanon's sewer site search continues

Concerned neighbors organizing as Lebanon's sewer site search continues

Mike Maynard lives next to Site 7.

"We share a fence line together," Maynard said.

He helped lead a meeting at the Five Oaks Clubhouse last week, where he worked to inform neighbors about the proposed sewer and what it could mean for property values and their overall way of life in the area.

"We've got time to get organized and try to figure out what's our best course of action," Maynard said. "We think we will be a lot more effective if we work together as a team.”

One major obstacle facing the group: most of these neighbors live outside city limits, meaning they have no dedicated city council member representing them.

"We don't have any voice from a voters perspective for this decision. The city's going to do what the city's going to do," said Michael Hershey, another neighbor who lives near Site 7.

"It's really shocking to wake up one morning and find that a sewer plant may be located in an area that you otherwise thought was just going to be country," Hershey said.

The Lebanon City Council recently passed a resolution giving the city access to study the final three sites. That work includes environmental studies, soil testing and geo-technical work.

The council is expected to vote on the sewer site in a few months.

In the meantime, these folks are focused on spreading the word to neighbors who may not yet know what is being considered for the area.

They’ve launched a Facebook group and a petition to raise awareness.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to city officials in Lebanon for comment for this story. This web article will be updated if we receive a response.

Click here to see a previous interview with Mayor Bell where he explains the reasons a new sewer is needed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.