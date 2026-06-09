Former Wilson County school board member pleads guilty to indecent exposure

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Wilson County School Board member who resigned in December following multiple indecent exposure allegations has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Court records show that last week, Donnell Self pleaded guilty in two cases, while another case was resolved through judicial diversion. Several additional charges were dismissed.

WCSO Donnell Self

The cases stemmed from an investigation into allegations that Self exposed himself at a chicken restaurant in Lebanon. Investigators previously said additional victims came forward during the investigation.

Self’s attorney, Frank Lannom, said the plea agreement resolved all of the cases against him.

“Two pleas of guilty and one under Judicial Diversion,” Lannom said in a statement. “The agreement was a global agreement and Mr. Self accepted responsibility for all of the counts brought against him.”