Heavy rain floods Tenn. photographer's studio

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Serious storms passed through much of the Mid-State Wednesday night. In parts of Wilson County, heavy rain brought major flooding.

Angela Seats' photography studio was washed out, and she lost both AC in her home and several pieces of work equipment.

"I sat at the top of the driveway and just looked at everything that I'd done," she said, tearing up. "You know, my whole livelihood is here. I'm a single parent. That's the only way I have a big income."

Her bigger worry now is the days, months, and years ahead. She wants to know how to avoid another flood.

"I just know it needs to change, and they need to take it seriously," she explained. "[They say] oh, that's flooded for the last 40 years. You know, that's not what I need to hear. I need to hear, well, yeah...it's a huge issue. We need to fix it."

She says her studio sits on county property, the city is across the street, and the nearby creek is overseen by the Corps of Engineers. She hopes one of them can step up to help her.

In the meantime, she says she was very grateful for her family and several community members who helped clean the studio all night.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.