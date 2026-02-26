It's official: DHS confirms Lebanon will not become home to a massive ICE detention center

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed ICE detention facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, is officially off the table after weeks of conflicting information, community backlash, and opposition from local leaders across party lines.

ICE confirmed the decision in a statement Wednesday.

"We have no plans to move forward with a detention center in Lebanon, Tennessee," an ICE spokesperson said.

The proposed site was located along Highway 109 and would have been one of the largest ICE detention centers in the country — capable of housing 16,000 detainees and employing an additional 4,000 people.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan all opposed the project. Hutto said the facility was never suited for the purpose ICE had in mind.

"That facility was built for bathrooms for truckers, not 16,000 detainees and 4,000 additional employee," Hutto said.

Hutto also raised concerns about the facility's proximity to schools, churches, and daycares.

"It was inside of four schools that we have. Inside of those schools I have daycares as well. I have two churches in that area and then another daycare itself," Hutto said.

Beyond the location, Hutto warned the facility would have placed enormous strain on the surrounding community. He said the facility would have strained emergency services and likely forced a tax increase on residents.

"The ripple effect of what this facility would cause us was our problem from the safety side, the employment side, and then the environment side," Hutto said.

Opposition to the project crossed party lines. Lebanon resident Hailie Hamilton said she was concerned about what the facility would mean for the city's identity.

"I really care for our our city and our history so I don't really want this being a part of our history," Hamilton said.

Others echoed that sentiment, including Sierra Barnett.

"I think we as a country can do better. And I think our immigrant neighbors deserve better," Barnett said.

Wilson County NAACP Branch President Dion Jones said the community's shared relief reflects what Lebanon means to those who call it home.

"This is a great place to live and work and serve and we want to keep it that way," Jones said.

As for the city and county, Hutto said they will stay proactive in finding a new use for the building along Highway 109.

Timeline: ICE detention facility proposal in Lebanon

Feb. 13 — Rumors begin circulating about a potential ICE detention facility in Lebanon. DHS confirms to the Tennessee Lookout that plans were in place for such a facility.

Feb. 17 — DHS and state leaders walk back that confirmation. In an email, DHS states in part: "ICE has NOT purchased a facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. That statement was sent without proper approval and this mistake has since been rectified."

Feb. 20 — Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announces that ICE is interested in a property along Highway 109 South. The news sparks community backlash from residents and leaders concerned about the project's size and impact.

Feb. 23 — The Wilson County Sheriff issues a statement opposing the construction of an ICE facility in Lebanon.

Feb. 24 — All but one Wilson County commissioner signs a resolution formally opposing the facility. Later that day, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn confirms ICE will not move forward with the proposal. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto delivers the same news to community organizers, saying DHS will not pursue the facility along Highway 109 and Lebanon Road.

Feb. 25 — ICE releases new statement.

ICE spokesperson full statement:

"We have no plans to move forward with a detention center in Lebanon, Tennessee. All sites undergo community impact studies and a rigorous due diligence process prior to purchase to ensure there is no detrimental impacts on local utilities or infrastructure.



"Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities. These will not be warehouses — but very well-structured facilities that meet our regular detention standards.



"Secretary Noem aims to work with officials on both sides of the aisle to expand detention space to help ICE law enforcement carry out the largest deportation effort in American history. Senator Blackburn has been a strong partner in securing our border and supporting law enforcement efforts to remove public safety threats. We look forward to continuing our work together."

